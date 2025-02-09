New lawsuit against Trump administration over 'illegal targeting' of sanctuary cities

A coalition of cities and counties in blue states have sued the Trump administration over alleged threats and "illegal targeting" of sanctuary cities.

The plaintiffs include San Francisco and Santa Clara counties in California, King County in Washington, and two cities: Portland, Oregon, and New Haven, Connecticut.

The lawsuit seeks to hvae certain recent executive actions by the Trump administration blocked for being unlawful.

An executive order that President Trump signed on his first day in office directs the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to "evaluate and undertake any lawful actions to ensure that so-called 'sanctuary' jurisdictions, which seek to interfere with the lawful exercise of Federal law enforcement operations, do not receive access to Federal funds."

The lawsuit argues the Trump administration's orders violate several parts of the Constitution, including the due process clause, the separation of powers and the 10th Amendment.

"This is the federal government illegally asserting a right it does not have, telling cities how to use their resources, and commandeering local law enforcement," said David Chiu, the city attorney for San Francisco.

RELATED STORY | Justice Department sues Illinois and Chicago over immigration laws

The new suit comes days after the Trump administration filed a lawsuit of its own against Chicago, alleging that the city's sanctuary laws are used to "thwart" federal immigration enforcement.

That suit, against Illinois, the city of Chicago and Cook County, alleges that local laws obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

The complaint cites President Donald Trump’s recent executive order declaring a national emergency at the U.S. southern border and the enactment of the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the detention of certain undocumented immigrants accused of crimes. The lawsuit claims Illinois and Chicago officials maintain policies that shield undocumented individuals from federal immigration authorities.