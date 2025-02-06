Justice Department sues Illinois and Chicago over immigration laws

The U.S. government filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Illinois, the city of Chicago and Cook County, alleging that local laws obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

The federal government argues the laws prevent cooperation between local law enforcement and immigration authorities, hindering the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

The complaint cites President Donald Trump’s recent executive order declaring a national emergency at the U.S. southern border and the enactment of the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the detention of certain undocumented immigrants accused of crimes. The lawsuit claims Illinois and Chicago officials maintain policies that shield undocumented individuals from federal immigration authorities.

According to the complaint, since 2016, federal immigration authorities have arrested over 13,000 individuals. However, the lawsuit alleges that local restrictions have resulted in the release of individuals with serious criminal charges, including one case where a detainee freed from Cook County Jail was later arrested for aggravated sexual assault and child abuse.

The Department of Justice is seeking an injunction to prevent the enforcement of the challenged laws, arguing that they endanger public safety and conflict with federal statutes.

Speaking about the lawsuit, President Trump's border czar Tom Homan said on Thursday that it's in a city's best interest to work with immigration officials.

"Work with us, let us in the jail to arrest and talk to the guy you locked in the jail cell," Homan stated. "You obviously locked him in the jail cell because of a public safety threat. Let us talk to him. When you're done with him, give him to us."

State and city officials have not yet responded to the lawsuit.