Fewer than expected: Trump administration's buyout offer receives 75,000 acceptances

Fewer government employees accepted President Donald Trump’s buyout offer than the administration had hoped. Scripps News learned on Thursday that 75,000 federal employees agreed to the buyouts, which would allow them to leave their jobs, but continue to get paid through the end of September.

The potential buyouts come as a federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration can proceed with the offers after a union representing federal workers sued the government. Ultimately, Judge George A. O'Toole ended a temporary restraining order, saying that the American Federation of Government Employees did not have standing to bring the lawsuit.

The American Federation of Government Employees said in a statement it was weighing its next options.

“This decision did not address the underlying lawfulness of the program,” the union said. “We continue to maintain it is illegal to force American citizens who have dedicated their careers to public service to make a decision, in a few short days, without adequate information, about whether to uproot their families and leave their careers for what amounts to an unfunded IOU from Elon Musk.”

The union had urged its members and other federal workers not to accept the offers, out of fears the administration would be unable to pay employees for several months of not working. Federal employees were given until Wednesday evening to make a decision.

“There is not yet any evidence the administration can or will uphold its end of the bargain, that Congress will go along with this unilateral massive restructuring, or that appropriated funds can be used this way, among other issues that have been raised,” the AFGE said in an email message to members. “We are encouraging AFGE members NOT to resign or respond to this email until you have received further information and clarification.”

The buyouts are part of President Trump's plan to overhaul government and rein in spending.

The White House had originally estimated that 5% to 10% of workers would accept the buyouts. Ultimately, it was less than 4% of workers who agreed to the offer.

