Judge rules Trump admin's buyout of federal workers can proceed

A federal judge has ruled the Trump administration's buyout of federal workers can proceed.

In a Wednesday ruling, Judge George A. O'Toole dissolved an existing temporary restraining order against the buyouts and declined to enact a preliminary injunction that would have paused the process.

The judge ruled that the worker unions that brought the suit did not have standing to sue, and argued that they should have gone through the administrative process of appealing to managers and other officials within their organizations before seeking a legal remedy.

The ruling could have implications for whether and how other lawsuits can be brought against the buyout program.

This is a developing story and will be updated.