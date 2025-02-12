Watch Now
Judge rules Trump admin's buyout of federal workers can proceed

In a Wednesday ruling, a judge dissolved an existing temporary restraining order against the buyouts and declined to enact a preliminary injunction that would have paused the process.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington.
A federal judge has ruled the Trump administration's buyout of federal workers can proceed.

In a Wednesday ruling, Judge George A. O'Toole dissolved an existing temporary restraining order against the buyouts and declined to enact a preliminary injunction that would have paused the process.

The judge ruled that the worker unions that brought the suit did not have standing to sue, and argued that they should have gone through the administrative process of appealing to managers and other officials within their organizations before seeking a legal remedy.

The ruling could have implications for whether and how other lawsuits can be brought against the buyout program.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

