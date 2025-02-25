Federal judge chooses not to extend restraining order, impacting government health websites

A federal judge declined to extend a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration, which required the White House to restore certain websites that contained health data.

According to Tuesday's order by Judge John D. Bates, the administration has agreed to maintain, in its current state, several websites that include health information while the administration conducts a review of the data.

In the days following Bates' temporary restraining order, the Trump administration removed numerous webpages containing health information. On a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage providing "fast facts" on HIV, the Trump administration said it disagreed with the information presented on the site.

"Per a court order, HHS is required to restore this website as of 11:59 PM ET, February 14, 2025," the message read. "Any information on this page promoting gender ideology is extremely inaccurate and disconnected from the immutable biological reality that there are two sexes: male and female. The Trump Administration rejects gender ideology and condemns the harms it causes to children by promoting their chemical and surgical mutilation, and to women by depriving them of their dignity, safety, well-being, and opportunities. This page does not reflect biological reality, and therefore the Administration and this Department rejects it."

RELATED STORY | Trump administration ordered by judge to restore CDC, FDA pages deleted

The website shows that gay and bisexual men face a higher risk of HIV. It also shows that transgender people have a disproportionately higher rate of HIV infections. The website also provides basic information, such as symptoms and potential treatments.

Doctors for America argued that the information being removed from government health websites included “a broad range of health-related data and other information used by health professionals and researchers.” It added that “the removal of key webpages and datasets creates a dangerous gap in the scientific data available to monitor and respond to disease outbreaks, deprives physicians of resources that guide clinical practice, and takes away key resources for communicating and engaging with patients."

Bates' previous order drew ire from conservatives and prompted one lawmaker, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tennessee, to draft articles of impeachment against Bates.

"Accordingly, Judge John Deacon Bates has engaged in conduct so utterly lacking in intellectual honesty and basic integrity that he is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, is unfit to hold the office of a federal judge, and should be removed from office," Ogles' resolution stated.