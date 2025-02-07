FEC chair says she got a letter signed by Trump firing her from post

Federal Election Commission Chair Ellen L. Weintraub said in a post on X that she received a letter purporting to be from President Donald Trump saying that she has been removed from the FEC.

The letter addressed to her says, "You are hereby removed as a Member of the Federal Election Commission, effective immediately. Thank you for your service on the Commission."

Weintraub claims President Trump had not followed proper procedure to remove her from the commission.

"There’s a legal way to replace FEC commissioners-this isn’t it. I’ve been lucky to serve the American people & stir up some good trouble along the way. That’s not changing anytime soon," she wrote.

The Trump administration has yet to confirm her dismissal. She is still listed on the FEC's website as the commission's chair.

The Federal Election Commission consists of three Democrats and three Republicans.

RELATED STORY | Trump meets with Congressional Republicans over major bill to extend tax cuts

Members of the Federal Election Commission are appointed to six-year terms, but can remain on the board until the president nominates, and the Senate confirms, a replacement.

Weintraub first joined the FEC in 2002 for a term that was set to expire in 2007. She has remained on the FEC since then as the Senate has not confirmed a replacement.

President Trump could replace Weintraub by nominating a Democrat and having that person confirmed by the Senate.

Weintraub was named chair of the FEC at the beginning of 2025, marking her fourth stint as the commission's leader.

The FEC is an "independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law." The commission has jurisdiction over presidential, Senate and House elections.