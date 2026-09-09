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Emergency slide inflates on Qatari-gifted plane Trump was set to fly on

Trump had just arrived at the airport when the incident occurred and was not on the plane at the time. (Scripps News)
Emergency slide deployed on new Air Force One prior to Trump departure
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The emergency evacuation slide on the plane President Donald Trump was scheduled to take to Texas for the Republican midterm convention inflated before takeoff Wednesday.

The slide unfurled from the cargo side of the Qatari plane at Joint Base Andrews.

Trump had just arrived at the airport when the incident occurred and was not on the plane at the time. The aircraft uses the Air Force One call sign when Trump is aboard.

He downplayed the incident while speaking with reporters.

"They're checking the slide over here," Trump said. "They were doing a check on the slide."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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