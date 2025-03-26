Elon Musk's team helping investigate how journalist was added to private Signal chat

Tech mogul Elon Musk, who serves as an adviser to the president, is now involved in the investigation into how a journalist was added to a group chat on Signal involving top Trump officials.

"Musk has offered to put his technical experts on this to figure out how this number was inadvertently added to the chat, again, to take responsibility and ensure that this can never happen again," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

She added that the National Security Council and the White House Counsel's Office are also involved in the investigation.

RELATED STORY | Trump officials inadvertently added journalist to text chain on war plans

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief for The Atlantic, published two articles this week detailing how he received a connection request on the encrypted app from a user identified as Michael Waltz.

After accepting the request, he was in a group chat involving 18 top government officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

The officials discussed an attack on Houthi rebels in Yemem.

On Wednesday, Goldberg published a message from Hegseth that detailed the precise timing of attacks and the assets involved.

RELATED STORY | 'Lessons learned:' Sen. Graham says Signal chat had sensitive info but supports Trump security team

The Trump administration has largely dismissed the incident, saying no classified information was discussed in the group chat.

However, Democrats have called for investigations and for individuals on the chat chain, including Hegseth, to resign for not being careful with sensitive military information.

Hegseth has remained defensive, however, attacking Goldberg's character.

"Jeff Goldberg has never seen a war plan or an 'attack plan' (as he now calls it). Not even close," he said.