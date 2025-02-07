Elon Musk polls X followers on reinstating DOGE staffer accused of racist posts

A staff member from the Department of Government Efficiency has resigned following the revelation of his connections to controversial social media posts that advocated for racism and eugenics, according to the Wall Street Journal. The 25-year-old employee, who had been cleared for access to sensitive government data, stepped down amid increasing scrutiny over his statements.

Elon Musk, the head of DOGE, confirmed the resignation in a post on X, the platform he owns. He also initiated a poll asking his millions of followers whether the staffer should be reinstated. Early responses indicate that approximately 80% of participants favor bringing the staffer back to his position.

Vice President JD Vance is one of those in support of rehiring the staffer.

Here’s my view: I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life. We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever. So I say bring him back. If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of… https://t.co/OgG6Z3hKPE — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 7, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency, while not classified as a federal agency, operates as a task force focused on eliminating waste within the federal government. This week, DOGE employees have been engaged in comprehensive reviews of multiple federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, the Department of Education and the United States Agency for International Development.

The actions of DOGE have sparked concerns on Capitol Hill regarding potential national security risks associated with the agency. In response, Senate Democrats are demanding answers from President Donald Trump and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles. They have accused DOGE of engaging in "illegal actions" and expressed alarm over reports that DOGE employees accessed classified materials, particularly at USAID, as well as sensitive payment systems related to Social Security and Medicare and federal personnel data from the Office of Personnel Management.

Despite the allegations, a spokesperson for DOGE has stated that no personnel are currently accessing classified materials without the necessary security clearance. As the controversy unfolds, lawmakers are pressing for transparency regarding the agency's access to federal systems and operations.

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”