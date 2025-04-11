DOJ says it can't yet detail steps to return man wrongly deported to El Salvador

The Trump administration said it would not immediately be able to provide information about how it planned to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of the Maryland man after the government admitted he was mistakenly deported due to an "administrative error." However, it asked the lower court judge to clarify her initial order, which stated the government had to "effectuate" Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S. They essentially wanted to make sure the court was not overstepping its boundaries and impacting the authority of the executive branch.

After the Supreme Court's order was released Thursday, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the government to state exactly where Abrego Garcia is being held, provide an update on his condition and detail the steps that are being taken to bring him back.

The government did not provide that information by the 1 p.m. court hearing on Friday. The attorney who is representing the government said, “The government is actively evaluating what it can share with the court.”

Xinis issued a new Tuesday deadline for the DOJ to answer her questions about Abrego Garcia's condition, location and what's being done to bring him back. In addition, she is requiring daily updates from the government.

Abrego Garcia was one of over 200 individuals deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador in March. He had a court order protecting him from deportation to El Salvador due to credible fears for his life if he were to return.

Abrego Garcia was living in Maryland and is married to an American woman. They have three children.

