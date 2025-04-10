Supreme Court orders Trump admin to 'facilitate' return of man wrongly deported

The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of a man who the government admittedly deported by accident due to an "administrative error."

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father, was one of over 200 individuals deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador over three weeks ago. Despite his undocumented status, Abrego Garcia has an American wife and three children.

Additionally, he had a court order protecting him from deportation to El Salvador due to credible fears for his life if returned.

"The order properly requires the Government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador," the Supreme Court order states.

There has been an increasing chorus of support for Abrego Garcia's return since he was deported, not only from Maryland lawmakers but also from members of the Hispanic Caucus. Casa, an immigrant rights group, has also supported Abrego Garcia's family in calling for his return.

During a Wednesday press conference on Capitol Hill, Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, addressed her husband directly.

"Kilmar, if you can hear me, I'm still fighting for you," she said. "Your brother, your mother, our children, are still fighting for you, and we're not going to give up hope. To the Supreme Court justices: Do the right thing."

The case stands out among numerous deportations to El Salvador receiving media attention. Lawmakers are demanding answers from the Trump administration, particularly seeking an apology from Vice President JD Vance for falsely claiming Abrego Garcia had a criminal conviction. Another lawmaker has reached out to Secretary of State Marco Rubio for additional information regarding the case.