Maryland woman pleads for husband's return after deportation to El Salvador

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father mistakenly deported to El Salvador, remains in a notorious prison there 28 days later. His wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, is advocating for his return and met with members of Congress on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, flanked by Garcia's mother and brother.

Abrego Garcia was one of over 200 individuals deported from the U.S. to El Salvador more than three weeks ago. The Trump administration claimed he was an MS-13 gang member, justifying his deportation. However, the government later acknowledged that they incorrectly placed him on the flight back to his home country because of an "administrative error."

Despite his undocumented status, Abrego Garcia has an American wife and three children. Additionally, he had a court order protecting him from deportation to El Salvador due to credible fears for his life if returned.

There is an increasing chorus of support for his return, not only from Maryland lawmakers but also from members of the Hispanic Caucus. Casa, an immigrant rights group, has also supported Abrego Garcia's family in calling for his return.

During the press conference, Vasquez Sura addressed her husband directly.

"Kilmar, if you can hear me, I'm still fighting for you," she said. "Your brother, your mother, our children, are still fighting for you, and we're not going to give up hope. To the Supreme Court justices: Do the right thing."

The Supreme Court is currently deliberating whether the U.S. government should request El Salvador to return Abrego Garcia. Legal paperwork was submitted to the Court late Tuesday, and a decision could come at any moment.

A lawmaker on Capitol Hill mentioned efforts to contact the president of El Salvador for updates on Abrego Garcia’s condition and to arrange a visit to the prison, which many fear is inescapable. Vasquez Sura has reported receiving no updates and has not spoken to her husband since his deportation over three weeks ago.

This case stands out among numerous deportations to El Salvador receiving media attention. Lawmakers are demanding answers from the Trump administration, particularly seeking an apology from Vice President JD Vance for falsely claiming Abrego Garcia had a criminal conviction. Another lawmaker has reached out to Secretary of State Marco Rubio for additional information regarding the case.

