Court orders restoration of health webpages; Trump administration stands firm against 'gender ideology'

The Trump administration has restored numerous webpages containing health information following a judge's ruling earlier this week.

On a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage providing "fast facts" on HIV, the Trump administration said it disagreed with the information presented on the site.

"Per a court order, HHS is required to restore this website as of 11:59PM ET, February 14, 2025," the message read. "Any information on this page promoting gender ideology is extremely inaccurate and disconnected from the immutable biological reality that there are two sexes, male and female. The Trump Administration rejects gender ideology and condemns the harms it causes to children, by promoting their chemical and surgical mutilation, and to women, by depriving them of their dignity, safety, well-being, and opportunities. This page does not reflect biological reality and therefore the Administration and this Department rejects it."

The website shows that gay and bisexual men face a higher risk of HIV. It also shows that transgender people have a disproportionately higher rate of HIV infections. The website also provides basic information, such as symptoms and potential treatments.

A fact page on vaccines for Mpox was already restored this week, but that site does not contain the same message at the top.

Earlier this week, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration, preventing the White House from deleting additional information from several government health websites. Numerous pages belonging to the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration have been deleted since January 20, after President Donald Trump took office. The deletions were due to Executive Order 14168, which ordered government agencies to limit discussions of sex and gender to male and female.

“My Administration will defend women's rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male,” the order states.

Doctors for America argued that the information being removed from government health websites includes “a broad range of health-related data and other information used by health professionals and researchers.” It added that “the removal of key webpages and datasets creates a dangerous gap in the scientific data available to monitor and respond to disease outbreaks, deprives physicians of resources that guide clinical practice, and takes away key resources for communicating and engaging with patients.”