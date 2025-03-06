CIA is cutting some jobs as it reviews its workforce, Scripps News confirms

Scripps News has confirmed that the CIA, the country’s premier intelligence gathering agency, is reviewing its workforce and downsizing in some cases.

"At CIA, we are reviewing personnel within their first two years of service at the Agency," a CIA spokesperson said. "For some personnel, that process will result in termination. Our officers face unique pressures from working in situations that are fast-paced and high-stakes — it's not for everyone."

The CIA has not detailed the exact number of positions cut, but says the cuts include analysts and young officers who were working to train undercover.

According to reporting from the New York Times, some of the probationary employees fired were directed to report to locations outside of the agency headquarters, where security personnel took possession of their credentials. They were not informed ahead of time of the reason for the meetings.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the Democratic ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, warned that abrupt cuts at the CIA could “undercut our national security.”

Previously, Scripps News reported some CIA personnel were offered buyouts as part of President Donald Trump's plan to shrink the size of the federal government.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the buyout offer was not extended to all agency personnel, as certain high-priority positions remain essential to national security operations.

Those who accept the offer will reportedly be paid through the end of September.