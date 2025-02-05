CIA begins offering employees buyouts as Trump aims to shrink federal government

Central Intelligence Agency employees have been offered buyouts as part of President Donald Trump's plan to shrink the size of the federal government, Scripps News has confirmed.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the buyout offer was not extended to all agency personnel, as certain high-priority positions remain essential to national security operations.

Those who accept the offer will reportedly be paid through the end of September.

“Director Ratcliffe is moving swiftly to ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration's national security priorities," a CIA spokesperson. "These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position the CIA to deliver on its mission.”

The American Federation of Government Employees has objected to President Trump's buyout offers as some have questioned whether the president has such broad authority to provide such buyouts.

RELATED STORY | Hours after suspending service, USPS to allow packages from China, Hong Kong

"The number of civil servants hasn't meaningfully changed since 1970, but there are more Americans than ever who rely on government services," the AFGE said. "Purging the federal government of dedicated career civil servants will have vast, unintended consequences that will cause chaos for the Americans who depend on a functioning federal government. This offer should not be viewed as voluntary. Between the flurry of anti-worker executive orders and policies, it is clear that the Trump administration's goal is to turn the federal government into a toxic environment where workers cannot stay even if they want to.”

The CIA is tasked with providing "objective intelligence on foreign countries and global issues to the president, the National Security Council, and other policymakers to help them make national security decisions."

Despite the reported buyouts, the CIA still has 165 positions open listed on its website. The CIA boasts about hiring scientists, engineers, economists, linguists, mathematicians, administrative professionals, accountants, and computer specialists.

The size and budget of the CIA is not publicly known.

RELATED STORY | In address with Netanyahu, Trump proposes that the US 'take over the Gaza Strip'