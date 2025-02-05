US Postal Service suspends service for packages arriving from China, Hong Kong

If you're expecting a package from China or Hong Kong, it may not arrive on time.

The United States Postal Service announced Tuesday that it will temporarily stop accepting shipments from those regions, effective immediately.

"The Postal Service will temporarily suspend only international package acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong Posts until further notice," USPS said in a statement. "Note the flow of letters and flats from China and Hong Kong will not be impacted."

This announcement comes as President Donald Trump and China are locked in a battle over trade.

Trump imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and Beijing struck back with a 15% tariff on imported coal and liquefied natural gas originating from the United States. China is also issuing a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, automobiles with large displacement, and pickup trucks.

The U.S. Postal Service did not directly say whether the temporary pause is related to the tariff standoff.

The temporary pause could delay the delivery of packages shipped through China and Hong Kong Posts. Many items sold on popular shopping websites originate from China, though some are sent through alternative shipping methods.