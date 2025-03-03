Chipmaker announces plans to invest $100B in US manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. pledged to invest $100 billion in the United States over the next four years, President Donald Trump announced Monday.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said the investment will fund the construction of five facilities in Arizona. Trump estimated the project could create approximately 20,000 jobs.

The company, which supplies chips to companies such as Apple, Intel and Nvidia, has already received more than $6 billion in direct funding through the CHIPS Act under the Biden administration. That funding supported a $65 billion investment in Phoenix to develop semiconductor facilities.

The announcement comes as Trump continues efforts to boost domestic manufacturing.

In February, Apple announced plans to invest $500 billion across the U.S. over the next four years, aiming to drive American innovation, expand high-tech manufacturing and enhance workforce development.

Trump also said executives from OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank have pledged an initial $100 billion — with a potential total investment of up to $500 billion — for an initiative known as Stargate. The project will include the construction of large-scale AI data centers in the U.S. over the next four years.

