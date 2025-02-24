Apple unveils $500 billion plan to boost US jobs, manufacturing

Apple has announced plans to invest $500 billion across the United States over the next four years. The company says the investment builds on its efforts to advance American innovation, expand high-tech manufacturing and develop skills for students and workers nationwide.

“We believe in the future of American innovation and are excited to deepen our long-standing investments in the U.S.,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

As part of the investment, Apple will open an advanced manufacturing facility in Houston to produce servers for Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-driven platform aimed at helping users with writing, creativity and productivity.

“By expanding our Advanced Manufacturing Fund and enhancing technology initiatives in Texas, we are reinforcing our support for American manufacturing," Cook said. "Our commitment extends to collaboration with individuals and businesses across the country to shape the next chapter of technological progress.”

Apple also plans to establish a training academy in Detroit to prepare future manufacturers.

The company said it expects to hire 20,000 more employees in the U.S. over the next four years.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump has urged companies to expand U.S.-based production. He praised Apple’s decision in a post on Truth Social.

"APPLE HAS JUST ANNOUNCED A RECORD 500 BILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," Trump posted on Monday. "THE REASON, FAITH IN WHAT WE ARE DOING, WITHOUT WHICH, THEY WOULD’NT BE INVESTING TEN CENTS. THANK YOU TIM COOK AND APPLE!!!"