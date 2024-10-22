Giuliani ordered to turn over possessions to two Georgia election workers he defamed

A judge on Tuesday ordered former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump legal adviser Rudy Giuliani to turn over a penthouse apartment in Manhattan and other valuable possessions to two Georgia election workers he defamed.

According to the ruling, Giuliani must surrender his interest in the apartment, luxury items including wristwatches and sports memorabilia, a 1980 Mercedes and roughly $2 million in legal feels that he says he is owed by the Trump campaign.

Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss won their judgment against Giuliani in Washington, D.C. last year when a court ruled that Giuliani’s repeated claims they had participated in ballot fraud during the 2020 election were false.

"Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have already waited too long for justice. We are pleased the Court saw through Mr. Giuliani's games and put a stop to his abuse of the bankruptcy process. We will begin enforcing our judgment against him ASAP,” their attorney Rachel C. Strickland said at the time.

Last year, after losing the case, Giuliani declared bankruptcy and attempted to get permission to appeal that case without filing an otherwise-required appeal bond his subsequent filings indicate he is unable to pay.

Giuliani was also disbarred in New York last year over his repeated false statements about Trump's election loss in 2020.