Federal agents raid home of NYC Mayor Eric Adams as charges expected

Federal agents raided the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams Thursday morning after reports that he was indicted the night prior.

They appeared at Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in the early morning.

“Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams phone (again). He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court," Adams' lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement obtained by Scripps News.

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in," Spiro said.

This comes as federal prosecutors are expected to unseal a corruption indictment against Adams on Thursday. He could become the first sitting mayor to be criminally charged in New York City's history.

The exact charges Adams faces are still unclear. But investigators reportedly have focused on whether Adams accepted illegal campaign contributions from the Turkish government in exchange for approving the opening of a new consulate high-rise, despite safety concerns about the building.

On Wednesday night, a defiant Adams said any charges he may face are “entirely false.”

"These charges will be entirely false, based on lies. But they would not be surprising. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, I would become a target," Adams said in a video message. "I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit. If I'm charged, I know I am innocent. I will request an immediate trial so New Yorkers can hear the truth."

Adams rejected calls for his resignation, saying he still plans to seek re-election in 2025. But it is not yet known whether New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will exercise her power to take him out of office, which she has the power to do.

Hochul hasn’t said much about the case, though that may change when more details are released.