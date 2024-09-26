New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted on federal charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted. The filing makes Mayor Adams the first sitting New York City mayor to face criminal charges.

The filing was first reported by the New York Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

By Wednesday night, Scripps News had not yet independently verified any of the reported charges.

The indictment is under seal and exact details were not immediately available. Adams and his administration did not give an immediate comment.

"It is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes. If so, these charges will be entirely false, based on lies. But they would not be surprising. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, I would become a target," Adams said Wednesday night in a video message sent to media outlets. "I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit. If I'm charged, I know I am innocent. I will request an immediate trial so New Yorkers can hear the truth."

"I have been facing these lies for months, since I began to speak out for all of you," Adams said. "Make no mistake: you elected me to lead this city, and lead it I will."

As Politico reported earlier on Wednesday, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to lead the way in influential calls for Adams to step down amid a flurry of federal investigations and high level resignations in his circle.

In a statement obtained by Scripps News earlier on Wednesday, and released by the mayor's office, Adams wrote, “For anyone who self-righteously claims people charged with serious crimes should not be in jail to now say that the second Black mayor of New York should resign because of rumors and innuendo — without even a single charge being filed — is the height of hypocrisy. I am leading this city to protect it from exactly that kind of phony politics. The people of this city elected me to fight for them, and I will stay and fight no matter what.”

In early November 2023 reports of federal investigations into the Adams administration started to surface after FBI agents conducted a raid on a Brooklyn home where Adams’ chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, lived.

Days later, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seized multiple devices from New York City Mayor Eric Adams amid a federal investigation into campaign fund raising, marking a significant escalation in the probe.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban announced his resignation earlier this month, saying he made the decision to resign after the “news around recent developments” had “created a distraction for our department.”

Before entering politics, Adams spent 22 years in New York City’s police department. He was elected mayor in 2021.