Presidential candidates address Trump's New York rally as their swing state tours continue

Trump and Harris both talked about Trump's language and insults during a weekend rally in New York. Meanwhile, their swing state appearances continue.
Vice President Kamala Harris held multiple campaign events in battleground Michigan Monday, but before heading to the Great Lakes State she hammered former President Donald Trump over his insult-laden rally at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, Harris said Trump was seeking to divide the nation during his New York City rally.

"He is focused and actually fixated on his grievances, on himself and on dividing our country," Harris said.

Harris will travel to all seven battleground states this week, but the marquee event will be a speech in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. She is set to give remarks at the same spot on the National Mall where Trump rallied his supporters on January 6.

Trump traveled to Georgia on Monday. During a national faith summit, he spoke on his use of coarse language, including at Madison Square Garden.

"I tell stories. We have these big rallies. Last night we had a great rally at Madison Square Garden," Trump said. "And sometimes I'll use a little bit — not hard foul, but soft foul. We call it soft foul."

Trump also said televangelist Franklin Graham had asked him to tone down his language, and Trump said he would try, but doesn't always succeed.

Trump is set to hold events in several key swing states this week, including a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

