Friday political wrap: US Secret Service takes blame for security lapses

The U.S. Secret Service said it was to blame for the lapse in security that led to a near-assassination of former President Donald Trump in July.

A new report detailed the lack of communication between the Secret Service and local authorities.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe said changes would be coming to the agency.

"What has become clear to me is we need a shift in paradigm in how we conduct our protective operations. As was demonstrated on Sunday in West Palm Beach, the threat level is evolving and requires this paradigm shift," Rowe said in a conference Friday.

That report came after the House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill to increase protection for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Where the candidates are now

In Atlanta, Vice President Kamala Harris blasted former Trump over his record on abortion, warning that Trump and Republicans would continue to limit abortion access if he's reelected to the White House.

"This is a healthcare crisis," Harris said. "And Donald Trump is the architect of this crisis."

Her remarks came after a ProPublica report that linked Georgia's abortion ban to the death of two women.

Trump on Friday participated in a fundraiser in Miami.

Early voting begins

Early in-person voting began in three states Friday: Minnesota, South Dakota and Virginia.

Even before the doors opened in Minneapolis, voters were lined up Friday morning and ready to cast their ballots for the November general election.

Some polling places are beefing up security to protect election workers and ensure the safety of ballots and voting equipment.