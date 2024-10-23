Candidates make pitches for the Latino vote as election day approaches

The battle over Latino votes took center stage Tuesday as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris both targeted their messages toward a constituency that could decide the election.

Trump held a roundtable with Latino voters at his resort in Miami. During his remarks, he claimed highly classified documents regarding Israel were leaked by an "enemy from within."

"Can you imagine somebody doing that?" Trump asked. "That's the enemy, that maybe is the enemy from within, as I talk about. We have an enemy within. They hate to talk about it."

Later, Trump returned to North Carolina and held a rally in Greensboro.

Harris remained in Washington Tuesday, where she taped an interview for Telemundo set to air Wednesday night. In that interview, Harris is expected to unveil her plan to give Latino men an economic boost by promoting small business loans and apprenticeships and taking steps to lower the cost of housing and groceries.

Two new polls commissioned by Voto Latino and the Hispanic Federation and Latino Victory Foundation show Harris leading Trump in hispanic voters across all battleground states.

With early voting kicking off in Wisconsin, former President Barack Obama stumped for Harris alongside her running mate Tim Walz.

"Wisconsin, we do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails," Obama said. "America's ready to turn the page."

Trump's running mate JD Vance rallied in Arizona.