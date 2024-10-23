'America's ready to turn the page:' Former President Barack Obama rallies with Harris supporters

Former President Barack Obama is making appearances at a number of events in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign Tuesday.

Obama joined vice presidential nominee Tim Walz for a rally in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday. He took aim at former President Donald Trump, saying he could do damage to the country if no one is willing to stand up to him.

"You'd be worried if grandpa was acting like this," Obama said. "But this is coming from somebody who wants unchecked power. Wisconsin, we do not to see what an older, loonier Trump looks like with no guardrails. America's ready to turn the page."

"Together we have a chance to choose a new generation of leadership in this country," he said at a rally later in the day in Detroit. "To start building a better and stronger and fairer and more hopeful America."

"Let me tell you, your vote is going to matter. Because we know this election is going to be tight," Obama said.

Obama's appearance comes as both Harris and Trump made multiple visits to Michigan, showing how important the state is to both campaigns.

Huntington Place, a convention center in downtown Detroit, was steadily filling with rally-goers hours ahead of time to hear Obama speak.

Some voters told Scripps News Detroit they felt that Obama was influential in exciting voters to get out to the polls for the Nov. 5 election.

Absentee and early in-person voting is already underway in Michigan, where according to reporting by the Detroit Free Press, more than 1 million ballots have already been returned as of Tuesday.