Harris, Trump spend Monday in battleground states

With just 15 days to go until election day, both presidential candidates spent Monday drilling down their messages in decisive battleground states.

Vice President Kamala Harris partnered with her top Republican surrogate – former Congresswoman Liz Cheney – for stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

In each state, Harris and Cheney stressed the potential consequences of another Trump presidency.

"In many, many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of him being president of the United States are brutally serious," Harris said.

Cheney predicted some registered Republicans will vote for Harris.

"They're going to vote the right way on November 5th. They might not be public about it, but they'll do what they know is right," Cheney said.

Former President Donald Trump returned to North Carolina Monday, and spoke to community members rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.

"When I'm president, I will stand with you until the communities are fully rebuilt," Trump said. "Every single inch of every property will be fully rebuilt, greater and more beautiful than it was before."

Later, Trump held a rally in Greenville and gave remarks at a faith leaders gathering near Charlotte.

Later this week, Harris has stops planned for Michigan, Pennsylvannia and Georgia where she will campaign with both Michelle and Barack Obama.

Trump is set to travel to Florida, Georgia and Las Vegas. He will cap off the week with a rally in Madison Square Garden.