Trump campaigns in North Carolina as early voting is underway

Former President Donald Trump is making a swing through North Carolina with just over two weeks until the election, as early voting is under way in the critical battleground state.

The state's 16 electoral votes could make it a deciding factor in a close presidential election.

"North Carolina. If you want to end this disaster, you must get out and vote. We'll get rid of these stupid people,” Trump told rally goers in Greenville.

The former president touted tariffs, manufacturing, stricter border policies and criticism of the federal government's response to Hurricane Helene during his tour through the state. The tour was scheduled to include events in Greensboro Tuesday and Concord, Greenville and Asheville Monday.

“This state was once the beating heart of American manufacturing. But I can see it year by year by year, it was being dissipated,” Trump said, calling the election a choice as he sought to cast blame on Vice President Kamala Harris.

For supporters in the region, the cost of living, immigration and foreign policy were top issues.

“This is completely out of my comfort zone. I've never been to a political rally. I just want to support that man. I we need to get this country back on track,” said Kate Howell.

“He's flawed, just like we all are, but his policies. You know, if you get past the stuff, he really has good policies, and I kind of like for the first time in history, having the guy that you don't know what he's going to do,” said Bora Duruman.

“I think it’s a pretty distinct choice. I mean there’s really no similarities between the two. I like a lot of Trump’s ideas,” said Ben Compton, who noted that while he’s “pretty certain” about the presidential candidate, he’s not as certain in down ballot races. “It’s just lower taxes and like small business promoting small business and really putting America first.”

The campaign is confident in the state, according to a campaign official, but recognizes they cannot let up. It sees voter turnout as a sign of enthusiasm, and the official contends, the eastern part of the state is becoming more of a Republican stronghold.

The state saw a record first day of early voting, despite its continued recovery from Hurricane Helene. Through Sunday, more than 13 percent of eligible voters in the state of cast ballots. Nearly as many republicans, 341,964, as democrats, 364,456 cast ballots, alongside nearly 320,000 unaffiliated voters, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

RELATED STORY | Early in-person voting has begun in some states amid historic changes in the voting process

“Democrats like high voter turnout from early voters. They think that that's a sign that the party is in good shape. For Republicans, if you compared 2020 and 2024 the 2024 numbers look a lot better for Republicans than in 2020 so from from that side of things, Republicans would be pleased with the early voting numbers,” said Peter Francia, Ph.D., the Director of the Center for Survey Research at Eastern Carolina University.

The eastern part of the state could be key.

“The eastern part of the state is very, very close near, you know near 5050, breakdowns when it comes to presidential elections, in at least in recent cycles,” said Francia, also adding, “if there was a candidate in the eastern part of the state that that outperformed historical norms, that could well be significant in determining the winner of North Carolina.”

But polling continues to show a close race in the state.

Trump’s rally was held at the same site Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally last week at East Carolina University.

"One must question are they afraid that people will see that he (Trump) is too weak and unstable to lead America?" the Vice President told the crowd during the Oct. 13th event.

The Harris campaign believes the race will come down to the margins, but believes it’s well positioned to elect her. It points to its organization and infrastructure with 29 offices in the state, more than 35,000 volunteer sign ups, steps to engage Black voters and young voters and efforts in suburban and rural communities to sway Republicans over abortion and healthcare, including the Affordable Care Act.

“I did not vote for Trump, okay. I voted for Kamala Harris,” said Paul Cook.

“We don’t feel that Trump is qualified to lead this country. His just track record shows that he’s dishonest and incompetent so and so far I like Kamala Harris,” said Fiona Cook, both who said they cast ballots the first day of early voting.

North Carolina last voted Democratic in a presidential election in 2008 when the state flipped blue for former president Barack Obama.