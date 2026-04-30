Maine Gov. Mills ends Senate bid, paving way for Platner in Democratic primary

Maine’s two-term Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday she is suspending her U.S. Senate campaign, clearing the way for oyster farmer Graham Platner to likely win the Democratic nomination.

Mills’ campaign failed to gain traction, trailing in primary polls against the first-time candidate.

“While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience — and above all else, the fight — to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources,” Mills said.

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The race is expected to be one of the most closely watched contests of 2026 as Republicans work to keep their Senate majority. Thirty-three seats are up for election, including 20 held by Republicans. Maine is the only GOP-held seat in a state that President Donald Trump did not carry in 2024. Democrats need to flip four seats to take control of the chamber.

Even with Republicans defending 20 seats and the historical trend of the party out of power performing better in midterms, Democrats face long odds. Still, Maine’s seat is considered a must-win if the party hopes to retake the Senate.

Mills’ exit means Platner will likely face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

Collins, a longtime moderate, has frequently broken with her party, including being one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in 2021 during his second impeachment trial after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. However, she has backed her party on several key measures, including the Big Beautiful Bill Act, and supported some of Trump’s controversial nominees such as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while opposing his pick for FBI director, Kash Patel.

Platner has attracted major endorsements, including from Sen. Bernie Sanders, who urged Mills not to run. Polls have shown Platner with a sizable lead over Mills in the primary and generally outperforming her in hypothetical matchups against Collins.

“Janet Mills is a formidable governor who has broken barriers and never hesitates to stand up to bullies to fight for Maine,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a joint statement. “We are grateful for her hard-fought and principled campaign, and we respect her decision to continue her service to Maine as governor.”

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