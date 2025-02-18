Mexico says it plans to sue Google over 'Gulf of America' name on its maps

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she's considering a lawsuit against Google if its maps shown to U.S.-based users continue to label the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America."

On Monday, Sheinbaum insisted that President Donald Trump only has the right to rename the part of the continental shelf under U.S. control — which covers a little less than half of the body of the water.

She also said Google sent her a letter explaining that users of their map service in Mexico will still see the area labeled as the Gulf of Mexico and users in the U.S. will see "Gulf of America." Everywhere else will see both names, the letter reportedly stated.

Nevertheless, Sheinbaum wants it to state the Gulf of Mexico on the marine area under her country's jurisdiction.

The large body of water stretches along approximately 1,631 miles of the United States' southeastern coastline, while approximately 1,743 miles of Mexico's coastline borders the gulf. Cuba also has some real estate along the body of water.

This latest dispute comes as the White House retaliated against The Associated Press last week for its editorial guidelines that use both names.

The White House blocked an Associated Press reporter from an event in the Oval Office last Tuesday after demanding the news agency, which serves global partners, change its style on the Gulf of Mexico.

Associated Press guidelines state, "The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years. The Associated Press will refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen."

The news agency's reporters were continuously barred from other White House events last week but were allowed to keep their credentials, according to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich.

"Demands by a president that a news organization comply with an order to change its content would seem to run counter to the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which bars the government from impeding the freedom of the press," the Associated Press wrote.

