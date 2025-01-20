Live updates: The inauguration of Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

Early Monday morning, Trump left the Blair House for a church service ahead of the inauguration, which was moved indoors due to extreme cold in Washington, D.C. Trump will be sworn into office inside the Capitol Rotunda before addressing the nation.

Evan Vucci/AP President-elect Donald Trump talks with Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance as he arrives for a service at St. John's Church, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

Immediately following his inauguration, Trump is expected to sign around 100 executive orders — undoing policies set by the Biden administration.

Trump said he would then greet supporters at Capital One arena for a presidential parade.

Trump's return to power marks an incredible comeback for the 45th president of the United States.

He left office in January 2021— days after being impeached for "incitement of insurrection" over the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

In the four years since he left office, Trump was charged with multiple crimes and convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York.

Despite facing legal trouble, he launched a successful campaign — tapping into Americans craving change. His campaign focused on cracking down on illegal immigration and being tough on crime.

He rolled through the Republican primaries without debating any of his opponents. He then focused on a rematch with President Joe Biden.

However, after the widely criticized presidential debate performance in the summer of 2024, Biden would drop out of the race and Trump would get a new opponent — Vice President Kamala Harris.

While Harris appeared to energize Democrats, she was no match for Trump at the ballot box. He swept all of the battleground states and won the popular vote.

Unlike the transition from the last presidency, this transition has been relatively smooth. Trump met with Biden at the White House in November — where the pair revived an American tradition.

Biden, along with all the other living U.S. presidents, will attend Trump's inauguration.