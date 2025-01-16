Trump and Vance's inauguration photos released

With days to go before the inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has released official photos of Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

The images, published Thursday in an emailed press release, each show a brightly-lit Trump and Vance in front of American flags. Trump is scowling at the camera with one eyebrow raised, while Vance has his arms crossed. Both are wearing blue suits and ties. Trump sports an American flag lapel pin.

Trump's photo in particular bears similarities to his scowl in his Georgia mugshot, which was taken when he was booked in the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, after he was indicted for a scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Trump pleaded not guilty.

Trump quickly deployed that image for fundraising and merchandising. It appeared on his campaign website and social channels, and adorned t-shirts, mugs and other paraphernalia.

The new images are also a departure from earlier official portraits of Trump, which showed him smiling, like many of the presidents before him.

Trump will be inaugurated as president on Monday, Jan. 20. He will also be attending receptions and rallies during the weekend before the official swearing-in.