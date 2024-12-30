Georgians, country react to the death of President Carter

A steady stream of visitors stopped by The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta on Monday to pay their respects to President Jimmy Carter after he died at 100 years old on Sunday.

Atlanta resident Cody Durant came with his daughter and niece.

"Jimmy Carter's legacy in Atlanta is just enormous," Durant said. "I think we're all very prideful of what he's done and what he's built and what he's contributed to."

Carter was born 150 miles south of Atlanta, in Plains, GA. He returned to Plains after his time in the White House. But he also found a second home in Atlanta.

He spent four years in the city as governor of Georgia, between 1971 and 1975. After failing to win a second term as president, he returned to the city frequently, even teaching at Emory University.

He also chose Atlanta as the site of his presidential library, and he founded The Carter Presidential Center, a first-of-its-kind organization, where he and First Lady Rosalynn spent more than four decades working to advance human rights and eradicate diseases.

"He was adamant that everyone was entitled to be treated with dignity, no matter whether you're the highest official in a government or a country, or you were, if you will, a subsistence farmer in a remote community," said Craig Withers, Vice President of Overseas Operations at The Carter Center.

RELATED STORY | Inside Jimmy Carter's fight to eradicate the Guinea worm

Carter went from a remote community in Plains, to a bigger one in Atlanta -- then to the nation's highest office.

Some Georgians, though, take most pride in the fact that after he left the White House, he came back home.