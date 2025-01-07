Former President Carter's body to head to Washington one last time

The body of former President Jimmy Carter is headed to Washington for the final time on Tuesday as mourners are expected to pay tribute to him.

Carter died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29, 2024, after spending almost two years in hospice care.

Carter's remains are being moved from Atlanta to Washington after his body laid in repose from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning at the Carter Center. Carter's body will be moved from the Carter Center on Tuesday morning to be flown to Andrews Air Force Base.

At 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, his family and remains will travel by motorcade to the U.S. Navy Memorial. At 2 p.m., a horse-drawn caisson will lead a procession to the U.S. Capitol where military body bearers will carry the casket into the Capitol Rotunda.

Members of Congress are expected to pay tribute to Carter at a ceremony at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Members of the public will then be allowed to pay their respects to Carter as his remains will lie in repose at the Capitol from 7 p.m. until midnight on Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

A national funeral service will be held for Carter Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. at the Washington National Cathedral. Following the ceremony, Carter's body will be flown back to Georgia, where a private funeral will be held at the Maranatha Baptist Church, where Carter was a Sunday school teacher.

He will then be interned at a private ceremony where he will be buried next to his wife Rosalynn.