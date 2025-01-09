Ford, Mondale left eulogies for Jimmy Carter after their deaths

Among the eulogies at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral were those from his opponent in the 1976 presidential election and Carter's vice president.

Despite former President Gerald Ford passing away in 2006 and former Vice President Walter Mondale dying in 2021, their words were heard, and their presence was felt at Carter's funeral on Thursday.

Steve Ford, son of former President Ford, explained how his dad was chosen to eulogize Carter despite having passed away nearly two decades ago.

"In the twilight of my dad's life, he and President Carter spoke by phone, and dad asked President Carter if he would do a eulogy at dad's funeral," Steve Ford said. "President Carter graciously agreed, and then he also asked if dad would deliver a eulogy at President Carter's funeral.

"Now, dad was thrilled to agree. After that call, as you can imagine, both of them got off the phone and had a pretty good chuckle considering which one of them would return in person to deliver that second eulogy. As you know, dad died in 2006, and President Carter's eulogy continues to bring comfort, smiles, laughter, joy, and pride to our family."

The eulogy written by former President Ford acknowledged the political rivalry but noted the friendship the two had developed.

"For the many wonderful years that followed, friendship bonded us as no two presidents since John Adams and Thomas Jefferson," Ford said. "It is said that President Adams' last words were, 'Thomas Jefferson still survives.' Now, since Jimmy has a good decade on me, I'm hedging my bets by entrusting my remembrances of Jimmy to my son, Steve."

Ted Mondale, son of Carter's Vice President Walter Mondale, also delivered a eulogy on behalf of his father. Mondale said his father wrote the eulogy in 2015 but had "clearly" edited it in the years since.

"Towards the end of our time in the White House, the president and I were talking about how we might describe what we tried to accomplish in office," he said. "We came up with a sentence that remains an important summary of our work: 'We told the truth, we obeyed the law, and we kept the peace.'

"That we did, Mr. President. I will always be proud and grateful to have had the chance to work with you toward noble ends."