Carter’s funeral becomes scene of Pence-Trump reunion after discontent

Former Vice President Mike Pence shook hands and greeted President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday before the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter in what is believed to be the first meeting between the two since 2021.

All five living current and former presidents were on hand at Carter's funeral. All living current and former vice presidents were on hand as well, except for Dick Cheney.

Michelle Obama was the only first lady to miss the event.

Trump was seen shaking hands with former Vice President Al Gore before he briefly interacted with Pence and then took his seat. Pence also shook hands with incoming first lady Melania Trump.

Pence did not endorse Trump's bid to return to the White House in 2024.

“Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years. That’s why I cannot, in good conscience, endorse Donald Trump in this campaign,” Pence said on Fox News in March 2024.

Pence ran against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, but his campaign failed to gain traction. While Pence participated in several GOP debates, Trump was absent.

The two had an acrimonious exit from power in 2021 when Pence refused to follow Trump's plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election during the counting of Electoral College votes.

Pence was seated next to Gore during Thursday's funeral.

Trump sat next to former President Barack Obama during Thursday's funeral. The two appeared to be engaged in conversation, and Obama was seen smiling at a comment made by Trump during their conversation.