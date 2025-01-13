In foreign policy speech, Biden highlights a term of US leadership

President Biden gave one of the final major speeches of his term Monday, highlighting his administration's contributions to U.S. foreign policy.

Speaking to public servants at the State Department, the president explained how his administration has put America in strong strategic and economic positions compared to rivals such as Russia, Iran and China.

He highlighted U.S. support for Ukraine, American leadership in the Red Sea, and progress made in addressing migration issues the Americas. He touted generational priorities such as rejoining the Paris agreement and making investments in clean energy and climate change adaptation.

"Overall, we've reinvigorated people's faith in the United States as a true, true partner," President Biden said. "Today I can report to the American people, our adversaries are weaker than where we came into this job four years ago."

President Biden spent much of the speech comparing what has been done to what now comes next, warning that it will be up to the incoming Trump administration to maintain America's leadership and momentum on the world stage.

Putin "has failed this far to subjugate Ukraine," the president said, but noted there's more to do to rally world countries and send material aid to Ukraine's support.

"We laid the foundation for the next administration, so they can protect the bright future of the Ukrainian people."

Trump, President Biden said, will inherit "An America with more friends, and stronger alliances; whose adversaries are weaker and under pressure; an America that once again is leading, uniting countries, setting the agenda bringing others together behind our plans and visions."