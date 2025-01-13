Watch Now
Politics

Actions

US alliances are stronger and enemies are weaker, White House official says

Jake Sullivan
Posted
and last updated

President Joe Biden will deliver his final foreign policy speech on Monday.

He is expected to make the case that he strengthened U.S. alliances and put the Trump administration in a strong position to deal with global affairs.

RELATED STORY | Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Pope Francis after canceling meeting

Scripps News correspondent Haley Bull sat down with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan ahead of Biden's speech.

Watch their wide-ranging interview in the video above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Politics
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.