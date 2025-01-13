US alliances are stronger and enemies are weaker, White House official says

President Joe Biden will deliver his final foreign policy speech on Monday.

He is expected to make the case that he strengthened U.S. alliances and put the Trump administration in a strong position to deal with global affairs.

RELATED STORY | Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Pope Francis after canceling meeting

Scripps News correspondent Haley Bull sat down with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan ahead of Biden's speech.

Watch their wide-ranging interview in the video above.