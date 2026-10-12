Video shows man struck by ICE vehicle in Houston

New surveillance video shows an ICE vehicle striking a man on a Houston-area street Saturday.

Video shows a white pickup truck stop before two men jump out and take off running in what ICE says was a vehicle stop.

One man, now identified as Miguel Parra-Hernandez, is seen running into a shopping center parking lot.

Moments later, a black, unmarked SUV accelerates into the lot in the man’s direction.

While a parked pickup truck blocks the moment Parra-Hernandez was hit, video shows him lying on the ground seconds later with the unmarked SUV in front of him.

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Ice claims Parra-Hernandez ran in front of the vehicle. But the video appears to show the SUV veering toward him.

An ICE spokesperson told Scripps News Parra-Hernandez is in stable condition. Ice says he is in the country illegally and is now in federal custody.

His family says both of his legs are broken. They say he has lived in the U.S. for 34 years, has no criminal record, and was on his way to work when he ran from the ICE agents out of fear.

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