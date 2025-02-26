Undocumented immigrants required to register or face legal consequences, says Trump administration

The Trump administration announced that it will begin requiring immigrants in the U.S. illegally to register with the government or face a "fine, imprisonment or both."

The Department of Homeland Security is launching an online tracking tool aimed at compelling those in the U.S. without legal status to leave the country voluntarily.

The administration stated it will soon launch a portal requiring immigrants ages 14 and older to register and submit their fingerprints. Additionally, these immigrants will be required to notify the government of any change of address.

The White House claims it has the authority to enforce registration under Section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

This registry is a response to President Donald Trump's Day One executive order titled "Protecting the American People Against Invasion."

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream," said Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin. "The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”

However, the Trump administration has also started to limit legal pathways for entering the U.S. For instance, Homeland Security terminated temporary protected status for migrants from Venezuela and shortened the temporary protected status for migrants from Haiti by six months.

Additionally, according to Amnesty International, there are currently no legal pathways for migrants to apply for asylum in the U.S.

