Trump sells ‘Trump 2028’ hats, fueling third-term speculation

President Donald Trump is now selling hats and shirts emblazoned with "Trump 2028" branding.

The $50 hats are a reference to Trump's insinuations that he may seek a third term in office, an act which may be unconstitutional under current law.

The hat's listing includes the language "Rewrite the rules."

In a March phone interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker, Trump said he was “not joking” about the idea of running again in 2028.

“There are, there are methods which you could do it,” he told Welker, according to the network.

When asked again later if he was planning to leave office at the end of his term, President Trump did not answer.

RELATED STORY | Lawmakers respond to Trump's intent to seek a third term

There is no currently recognized constitutional basis for a president to serve a third term. The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution forbids a person from being elected to serve as president more than twice.

Trump has acknowledged a potential workaround method that would involve him running as vice president on the ticket for 2028, after which the president resigns and Trump could assume office.

But the 12th Amendment holds that anyone "constitutionally ineligible" to serve as president is also ineligible to serve as vice president.

If Trump were to seek a third term, it would almost certainly present new legal challenges that test the language of both amendments.

Congressman Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, has proposed amending the language of the 22nd Amendment to allow for three terms.