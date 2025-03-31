Lawmakers respond to Trump's intent to seek a third term

Lawmakers are weighing in after President Donald Trump repeated suggestions over the weekend that he would seek a third term in office, an act which would be unconstitutional under current law.

Trump made the comments to NBC News’ Kristen Welker in an exclusive phone interview with the network over the weekend. Trump told Welker, “There are not plans. There are, there are methods which you could do it,” according to the network.

When asked again later if he was planning to leave office at the end of his term, Trump did not answer.

There is no constitutional basis for a president to serve a third term. The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution forbids a person from being elected to serve as president more than twice.

In the past, Republicans on Capitol Hill have repeatedly affirmed those limits. And so far their comments on President Trump's intent to seek a third term are similar.

"We all know you would have to change the Constitution, and that would be highly unlikely," Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio said on CNBC.

"Read the Constitution," Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley told reporters, when he was asked about President Trump's comments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.