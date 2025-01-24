Churches prepare to protect attendees in case of ICE raids

St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church on the Upper West Side of Manhattan has high foot traffic for those in need for clothing, food and guidance.

Now clergy are preparing in case this safe space is impacted by the Trump Administration rounding up undocumented immigrants.

"It's scary and unfortunate to think that that now this space might be another space that they need to fear coming to," said Assistant Pastor Andrea Steinkamp.

The federal government this week issued a new directive rescinding longstanding policy of churches and schools as "protected areas." It's part of President Trump's day one promise to carry out mass deportations.

"I don't want to say when, but it's going to happen, has to happen, or we're not going to have a country left," President Trump said.

New York City is a designated sanctuary city. Mayor Eric Adams has tried to quell some concerns, stating the city will coordinate with ICE and will stand up for all New Yorkers.

But it doesn't make Steinkamp feel any safer. Now, a sign is clearly marked on the front door of the church, stating that ICE personnel cannot enter the space without a judicial warrant.

"We understand both what our rights are under the Constitution and what the rights of the people that we're serving are under the Constitution as well," Steinkamp said.

Church staff have consulted lawyers, had trainings and are ready should someone from ICE come knocking.

"We will ask if they have a judicial warrant, if they do have a judicial warrant, we will communicate to them, you know, they need to speak with our senior pastor and our legal counsel," Steinkamp said.

The White House says ICE is looking specifically for criminals, but some fear others will get swept up in the process.

"This is a targeted enforcement operation," said White House Borer Czar Tom Homan. "The president's been clear on this. We're going to concentrate on public safety threats."

Until they're met with agents at their doors, Steinkamp will continue to leave them open for those who really need them.

"The message of Jesus was one of radical welcome," Steinkamp said. "So as a Christian faith community, as a Christian religious community, it is our belief that all are welcome. All should feel safe. There's enough for everyone."

Border Czar Homan says these are targeted operations specifically looking at criminals, but he says if sanctuary cities give them difficulty and they have to look for these people on their own and they happen to find other undocumented immigrants in the process, he says ICE will not turn a blind eye.