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Appeals court stops Trump’s effort to cut off asylum at border

A federal appeals court blocked Trump’s order to suspend asylum at the southern border, ruling he can’t bypass laws guaranteeing the right to apply.
A federal appeals court blocked Trump’s order to suspend asylum at the southern border, ruling he can’t bypass laws guaranteeing the right to apply.
Appeals court stops Trump’s effort to cut off asylum at border
Migrants seeking asylum line up while waiting to be processed after crossing the border.
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An appeals court on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access, a key pillar of the Republican president’s plan to crack down on migration at the southern border of the U.S.

A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that immigration laws give people the right to apply for asylum at the border, and the president can’t circumvent that.

RELATED STORY | Why the Trump administration is struggling to deport migrants to unfamiliar countries

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said in a statement that the appellate ruling is “essential for those fleeing danger who have been denied even a hearing to present asylum claims under the Trump administration’s unlawful and inhumane executive order.”

The opinion was written by Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated to the bench by Democratic President Joe Biden. Judge Justin Walker, a Trump nominee, wrote a partial dissent. Judge Cornelia Pillard, who was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama, also heard the case.

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