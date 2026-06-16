15 charged with impeding federal agents during Minnesota immigration crackdown

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced charges against 15 people who are accused of impeding federal agents during the Trump administration’s massive immigration surge in Minnesota earlier this year.

The defendants deployed a range of tactics to disrupt the crackdown, such as “stalking” federal agents and using blocks of ice to slow their convoys, according to Minnesota U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. He declined to say whether any federal agents were injured as a result of their actions.

Rosen said the operation targeted two Minneapolis-based groups associated with “antifa,” a diffuse movement of left-wing activists that President Donald Trump has pledged to target.

Twelve people were arrested Tuesday, two remain at large and one is already in custody, Rosen said. The names and specific charges of those arrested were not immediately available.

The charges come months after the administration's “Operation Metro Surge" brought thousands of federal agents to the Twin Cities, setting off mass protests and leading to the fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens.

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During the surge, convoys of agents in unmarked SUVs traveled through neighborhoods, banging down doors, waiting outside schools and demanding residents produce proof of citizenship.

A sprawling network of outraged Minnesotans — primarily organized through anonymous neighborhood messaging threads — quickly formed, with ordinary citizens and activists using whistles and car horns to call attention to the masked, heavily armed agents.

At the time, Border Czar Tom Homan indicated that federal authorities were probing “the organization and funding of the attacks on ICE.”

“They’ll be held accountable,” he said. “Justice is coming.”

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Last September, Trump signed an order classifying antifa as a domestic terror organization and directing federal agencies to “investigate, disrupt, and dismantle” its affiliates and funders.

Democrats and several First Amendment groups have raised issue with the designation. While the federal government may designate foreign terror groups, there is no formal mechanism to apply the same label to domestic groups.

Trump has long invoked the term against a range of political opponents, including peaceful protesters without anarchist-leanings.