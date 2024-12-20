House lawmakers reject slimmed-down funding bill as government shutdown looms

The U.S. House of Representatives voted late Thursday to reject a slimmed-down funding bill that would have averted a looming government shutdown.

House Republicans unveiled the 116-page bill — down from over 1,500 pages — Thursday afternoon and it quickly garnered the support of President-elect Donald Trump. However, 38 Republicans sided with nearly all Democrats in the House to reject the bill by a vote of 235- 174, dealing another blow to House Speaker Mike Johnson

The continuing resolution would have added a debt limit extension until January 30, 2027. It also included millions of dollars for disaster relief to help communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, as well as money for farmers who have been impacted by droughts, wildfires and floods.

However, the bill did not include money for things like pay raises for members of Congress or the transfer of land for the NFL's Washington Commanders to build a new football stadium.

Ahead of the vote, Democrats also voiced frustration with billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who railed against the original bipartisan bill.

"The Musk, Johnson proposal is not serious," said Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. "It's laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown."