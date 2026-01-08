Woman killed by ICE agent during immigration crackdown in Minneapolis was from Colorado Springs, family says

A Minneapolis woman shot and killed by a federal agent during the Trump administration’s latest immigration crackdown on a major U.S. city Wednesday was originally from Colorado, her family confirmed to Scripps News Group.

The woman, identified by the Minnesota Star Tribune earlier in the day as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was born in Colorado Springs, according to her uncle, Robert Ganger. He told Scripps News Group via phone late Wednesday afternoon news of her passing were especially difficult for the family since Good's older sister was celebrating her birthday today.

Good was shot in the head in front of a family member in a snowy residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, just a few blocks from some of the oldest immigrant markets and about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

Her killing after 9:30 a.m. was recorded on video by witnesses, and the shooting quickly drew a crowd of hundreds of angry protesters. By evening, hundreds were there for a vigil to mourn the death and urge the public to resist immigration enforcers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while visiting Texas, described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism” carried out against ICE officers by a woman who “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him.”

Tom Baker/AP Law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting involving federal law enforcement agents, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis.

In a social media post, President Donald Trump made similar accusations against the woman and defended ICE’s work.

Hours later, at an evening news conference in Minnesota, Noem didn't back down, claiming the woman was part of a “mob of agitators.” She said the veteran officer who fired his gun had been rammed and dragged by an anti-ICE motorist in June.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and I think all of us can agree that in this situation, it was preventable,” Noem said, adding that the FBI would investigate.

But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blasted Noem's version of what happened as “garbage” and criticized the federal deployment of more than 2,000 officers to the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul as part of the immigration crackdown.

Frey accused immigration agents of “causing chaos," and said he had a message for ICE: “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”



WATCH: Mayor of Minneapolis to ICE: “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

Minneapolis mayor: This was not self-defense, that's B.S.

“What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust,” Frey said, calling on the immigration agents to leave. “They’re ripping families apart. They’re sowing chaos on our streets, and in this case, quite literally killing people.”

It was a sentiment echoed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who said he was "angry" and accused the Trump administration of instigating unrest.

"From here on, I have a very simple message: We do not need any further help from the federal government," he said. "To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you've done enough."

"Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight," Walz added. "We will not take the bait."

A shooting caught on video

Videos taken by bystanders with different vantage points and posted to social media show an officer approaching an SUV stopped across the middle of the road, demanding the driver open the door and grabbing the handle. The Honda Pilot begins to pull forward and a different ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle pulls his weapon and immediately fires at least two shots into the vehicle at close range, jumping back as the vehicle moves toward him.

It was not clear from the videos if the vehicle made contact with the officer. The SUV then sped into two cars parked on a curb nearby before crashing to a stop. Witnesses screamed obscenities, expressing shock at what they’d seen. After the shooting, a bystander can be heard imploring with federal agents to let him through to check the woman's pulse, claiming to be a physician. One agent refuses, telling the man "I don't care" as another agent reassures him emergency medical technicians were on their way.



Watch three different angles from the fatal Minneapolis shooting by ICE in the video player below:

Three different angles from Minneapolis shooting

“She was driving away and they killed her,” said resident Lynette Reini-Grandell, who was outdoors recording video on her phone.

The shooting marked a dramatic escalation of the latest in a series of immigration enforcement operations in major cities under the Trump administration. Good’s death was at least the fifth linked to immigration crackdowns.

The latest immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities called for the deployment of roughly 2,000 federal agents and officers, with a focus on targeting Somali immigrants who are unlawfully living in the country.

The Associated Press and Scripps News Group contributed to this report.

This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras with the Scripps News Group.