2 killed, several injured in shooting outside LDS church in Salt Lake City

Authorities in Salt Lake City are searching for the gunman who shot and killed two people and injured six others at a funeral outside of a church on Wednesday night.

Of the six who are injured, three are in critical condition, police said.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Police do not have a concrete description of a suspect or their vehicle, although they said they are following leads.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

"We don't believe this was a targeted attack against a religion or anything like that," said Redd. "We don't believe, at this point, that this was random."

In a statement released after the shooting, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the church is cooperating with law enforcement, "and is grateful for the efforts of first responders."

"We extend prayers for all who have been impacted by this tragedy and express deep concern that any sacred space intended for worship should be subjected to violence of any kind."

