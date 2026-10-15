The average hospital stay is getting more expensive, new survey finds

A new report shows that getting sick and needing to stay in the hospital in the U.S. will cost you.

According to LendingTree's report, the average hospital stay now costs more than two and a half months of work. On average, a hospital stay stretches for 4.97 days, which will cost $3,297 per day for a total of $16,353.

The report found that the average duration of time spent in the hospital is increasing, along with the average daily hospital expenses.

Americans are also having to work longer to afford those costs, because hospital costs are climbing faster than wages: Covering the average stay with cash would require 435 hours of full-time work, up from 384 the last time LendingTree ran the numbers.

But the amount patients have to pay will vary based on their health insurance, which may offer different levels of coverage or deductibles.

The report found the highest costs for hospital stays is in California and Washington, D.C.. The least expensive state Mississippi.

RELATED STORY | Survey: Americans fear federal debt could impact healthcare costs

Meanwhile, many Americans worry the broader economy is putting pressure on their ability to pay for healthcare.

Black Book Research has released a study examining how Americans understand and perceive the healthcare consequences of sustained federal fiscal pressure.

The $40 Trillion Healthcare Question survey found that 31% of respondents initially expressed concern about how the federal government's financial situation could affect their personal healthcare.