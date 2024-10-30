Colorado voters to decide whether 6.5% excise tax will be levied on gun manufacturers, suppliers

In six days, millions of Americans will go to the polls to elect their new President.

In Colorado, voters will also decide a measure called Proposition KK that could have broad implications for gun owners.

The measure would levy a 6.5% excise tax on gun manufacturers, gun retail shops and ammo stores. If approved, the estimated $39 million it generates each year would fund an array of mental health and support services for crime victims.

The idea of taxing guns and ammo has been proposed by lawmakers in five other states: Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Vermont and Washington. A similar measure went into effect in California in July, making it the first state in the country to levy the tax. Three municipalities — Seattle; Tacoma, Washington; and Cook County, Illinois — have also already done so.

Proponents say it’s an important way to help fund necessary programs, while those who oppose it say it’s only another barrier to self-defense.

“I think the bottom line here is that when we stop to think about the one thing that crime victims, youth suicide, veteran’s mental health have in common, it’s gun violence,” said Colorado House Majority Leader Monica Duran.

If passed in Colorado, the purchase of a $500 handgun would generate $33 in new taxes, a $1,000 rifle would be $65 in taxes and $20 worth of ammunition would cost an extra $1.30 in taxes. Businesses would decide how they want to pay that tax, meaning they could absorb it and pay it themselves or pass it on to consumers through higher prices — the most likely scenario.

“It’s not a gun problem; it’s a violent crime problem. The justice system should be punishing crime. Instead of punishing crime, they’re just going to be punishing consumers,” said Ian Escalante, director of operations for Rocky Mountain Gun Owners. “Now, we’d have all these people that want to buy firearms to defend themselves but aren’t going to simply because they can’t afford it.”

If approved in Colorado, this extra tax would be on top of the 10 to 11% excise tax the federal government placed on firearms starting in 1919 to fund wildlife conservation.

“This, by no way, shape or form is any way an attack on a Second Amendment right,” said Duran.