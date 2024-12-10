Former Rep. Matt Gaetz lands TV talk show on OAN after withdrawing name for AG

Former Congressman Matt Gaetz has now landed a prime-time television talk show on the far-right One America News Network, just weeks after turning down President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of him to be the next attorney general of the United States.

OAN said Tuesday that "The Matt Gaetz Show" — which launches in January — will be a nightly program that airs Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Additionally, Gaetz will co-host a weekly political podcast with OAN show anchor Dan Ball, which will also begin in January.

"OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going — streaming, apps, podcasts, and social media," Gaetz said in a statement to the network. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join OAN's forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion."

Gaetz, who previously represented Florida's 1st Congressional District, won reelection last month for what would have been his fifth term in Congress. But Gaetz resigned his seat upon learning about his nomination to be attorney general.

Gaetz was then replaced as Trump's attorney general nominee by Pam Bondi after it became clear he couldn't secure the votes needed to be confirmed by the Senate.

Democrats had been pushing for the release of a House Ethics Committee investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Gaetz, along with accusations of illicit drug use and the alleged acceptance of improper gifts. But lawmakers voted last week to block the immediate release of that report.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.